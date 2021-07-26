ITC Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14,240.76 crore, up 45.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,240.76 crore in June 2021 up 45.7% from Rs. 9,774.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,276.48 crore in June 2021 up 30.49% from Rs. 2,511.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,890.78 crore in June 2021 up 26.35% from Rs. 3,870.69 crore in June 2020.

ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 2.66 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.04 in June 2020.

ITC shares closed at 212.40 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)