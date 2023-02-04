ITC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,704.52 crore, down 3.6% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17,585.63
|18,608.00
|18,365.80
|Other Operating Income
|118.89
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17,704.52
|18,608.00
|18,365.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,048.13
|5,197.94
|4,210.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,360.17
|988.40
|3,445.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|487.24
|601.83
|193.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,446.71
|1,476.02
|1,232.13
|Depreciation
|447.11
|462.38
|429.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,657.57
|4,084.71
|3,686.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,257.59
|5,796.72
|5,168.08
|Other Income
|595.43
|454.68
|421.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,853.02
|6,251.40
|5,590.00
|Interest
|9.21
|12.59
|9.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6,843.81
|6,238.81
|5,580.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|6,843.81
|6,238.81
|5,580.44
|Tax
|1,773.72
|1,568.49
|1,461.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5,070.09
|4,670.32
|4,118.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5,070.09
|4,670.32
|4,118.80
|Minority Interest
|-73.60
|-62.08
|-70.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|10.16
|11.53
|7.93
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5,006.65
|4,619.77
|4,056.73
|Equity Share Capital
|1,241.23
|1,239.92
|1,232.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.04
|3.73
|3.29
|Diluted EPS
|4.03
|3.72
|3.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.04
|3.73
|3.29
|Diluted EPS
|4.03
|3.72
|3.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited