ITC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,704.52 crore, down 3.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITC are:

Net Sales at Rs 17,704.52 crore in December 2022 down 3.6% from Rs. 18,365.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,006.65 crore in December 2022 up 23.42% from Rs. 4,056.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,300.13 crore in December 2022 up 21.27% from Rs. 6,019.59 crore in December 2021.

ITC
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17,585.63 18,608.00 18,365.80
Other Operating Income 118.89 -- --
Total Income From Operations 17,704.52 18,608.00 18,365.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5,048.13 5,197.94 4,210.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,360.17 988.40 3,445.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 487.24 601.83 193.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,446.71 1,476.02 1,232.13
Depreciation 447.11 462.38 429.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2,657.57 4,084.71 3,686.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6,257.59 5,796.72 5,168.08
Other Income 595.43 454.68 421.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6,853.02 6,251.40 5,590.00
Interest 9.21 12.59 9.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6,843.81 6,238.81 5,580.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6,843.81 6,238.81 5,580.44
Tax 1,773.72 1,568.49 1,461.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5,070.09 4,670.32 4,118.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5,070.09 4,670.32 4,118.80
Minority Interest -73.60 -62.08 -70.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 10.16 11.53 7.93
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5,006.65 4,619.77 4,056.73
Equity Share Capital 1,241.23 1,239.92 1,232.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.04 3.73 3.29
Diluted EPS 4.03 3.72 3.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.04 3.73 3.29
Diluted EPS 4.03 3.72 3.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
