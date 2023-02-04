ITC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,704.52 crore, down 3.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,704.52 crore in December 2022 down 3.6% from Rs. 18,365.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,006.65 crore in December 2022 up 23.42% from Rs. 4,056.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,300.13 crore in December 2022 up 21.27% from Rs. 6,019.59 crore in December 2021.

ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.29 in December 2021.

