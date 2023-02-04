English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ITC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17,704.52 crore, down 3.6% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ITC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17,704.52 crore in December 2022 down 3.6% from Rs. 18,365.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,006.65 crore in December 2022 up 23.42% from Rs. 4,056.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,300.13 crore in December 2022 up 21.27% from Rs. 6,019.59 crore in December 2021.

    ITC
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17,585.6318,608.0018,365.80
    Other Operating Income118.89----
    Total Income From Operations17,704.5218,608.0018,365.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,048.135,197.944,210.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,360.17988.403,445.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks487.24601.83193.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,446.711,476.021,232.13
    Depreciation447.11462.38429.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,657.574,084.713,686.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,257.595,796.725,168.08
    Other Income595.43454.68421.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,853.026,251.405,590.00
    Interest9.2112.599.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6,843.816,238.815,580.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6,843.816,238.815,580.44
    Tax1,773.721,568.491,461.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5,070.094,670.324,118.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5,070.094,670.324,118.80
    Minority Interest-73.60-62.08-70.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates10.1611.537.93
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5,006.654,619.774,056.73
    Equity Share Capital1,241.231,239.921,232.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.043.733.29
    Diluted EPS4.033.723.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.043.733.29
    Diluted EPS4.033.723.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited