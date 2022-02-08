ITC Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18,365.80 crore, up 30.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,365.80 crore in December 2021 up 30.03% from Rs. 14,124.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,056.73 crore in December 2021 up 15.03% from Rs. 3,526.55 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,019.59 crore in December 2021 up 12.92% from Rs. 5,330.71 crore in December 2020.

ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.87 in December 2020.

ITC shares closed at 230.20 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.67% returns over the last 6 months and -1.24% over the last 12 months.