ITC Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13,307.54 crore, up 20.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13,307.54 crore in December 2019 up 20.17% from Rs. 11,074.34 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,975.54 crore in December 2019 up 29.13% from Rs. 3,078.67 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,629.69 crore in December 2019 up 8.47% from Rs. 5,190.32 crore in December 2018.

ITC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.24 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

ITC shares closed at 207.60 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.09% returns over the last 6 months and -25.08% over the last 12 months.