ITC Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13,307.54 crore, up 20.17% Y-o-Y

|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13,307.54
|12,759.44
|10,996.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|107.95
|77.72
|Total Income From Operations
|13,307.54
|12,867.39
|11,074.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,827.86
|3,461.47
|3,468.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|728.88
|720.74
|816.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|130.58
|255.49
|187.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,085.21
|1,035.95
|1,014.77
|Depreciation
|436.90
|415.84
|356.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,558.28
|2,551.68
|981.88
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,539.83
|4,426.22
|4,248.86
|Other Income
|652.96
|629.88
|585.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,192.79
|5,056.10
|4,833.89
|Interest
|11.43
|13.99
|5.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,181.36
|5,042.11
|4,828.19
|Exceptional Items
|-132.11
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,049.25
|5,042.11
|4,828.19
|Tax
|1,001.38
|868.39
|1,691.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,047.87
|4,173.72
|3,136.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,047.87
|4,173.72
|3,136.95
|Minority Interest
|-74.86
|-55.53
|-61.85
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.53
|0.97
|3.57
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,975.54
|4,119.16
|3,078.67
|Equity Share Capital
|1,229.11
|1,228.65
|1,225.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.24
|3.35
|--
|Diluted EPS
|3.23
|3.34
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.24
|3.35
|--
|Diluted EPS
|3.23
|3.34
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited