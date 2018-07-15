IT weekly wrap: Infy, TCS Q1 out of the way, market eyes Wipro, MindTree earnings next week

Tata Consultancy Services kicked off information technology (IT) services earnings this week, followed by Infosys.

The key aspect to note was the divergent commentary made by the two companies on the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment that is their biggest business and has been soft for over a year now.

Excluding its large platform wins, the growth in its BFSI segment for TCS was 3.7 percent, while for Infosys it was a negative growth of 1.5 percent in the June-ended quarter.

Both the companies were optimistic about the demand and deal environment in the BFSI space, but a clearer picture is expected only over the next couple of quarters.

Infosys has also been struggling with issues in its management structure after the exit of former CEO Vishal Sikka. Industry watchers are willing to give the company some more time to turnaround as the new CEO Salil Parekh lays out and executes his strategy.

However, Infosys’ high attrition rate this quarter was a cause for concern. At 20.6 percent, it is among the highest in the large IT company universe. Add to this the several top-level exits it has seen in the last few quarters.

The cause for this high attrition was a frequent subject at the post-earnings press interaction and analyst conference. Infosys claimed it has identified the problem areas and is addressing them through some interventions.

With TCS though attrition rate has stayed at around the 11 percent-mark for several quarters. For the recent quarter, it was 10.9 percent.

Infosys’ US-listed shares fell over 4 percent after it reported results on Friday, though the company retained its annual revenue and margin forecast. This may indicate investors are not fully confident about the company’s positive commentary on deals and a healthy pipeline.

Next week, Wipro, the third largest IT Services company by revenue, and mid-sized MindTree will also report June quarter numbers.

Wipro has seen a few slow quarters, with last quarter earnings being affected by bankruptcies at two of its clients. Analysts see Wipro continuing to grapple with specific issues for at least a couple more quarters.