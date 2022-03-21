IT stocks trade higher on Accenture's strong earnings

The shares of information technology companies were trading higher on March 21 after Accenture reported strong earnings and revised upwards its revenue growth guidance for the fiscal year 2022, which is being read as indicating a strong demand environment.

At 10 am, shares of Wipro were trading 1.6 percent up at BSE, Tech Mahindra 1.3 percent, Infosys 1 percent, HCL Technologies 0.6 percent, TCS 0.5 percent, Persistent Systems 2.3 percent and Route Mobile 5 percent.

"Broad-based healthy demand, strong revenue growth (20 percent YoY in H1) and healthy order booking in outsourcing (12.5 percent YoY in H1 on the back of 21 percent in FY21) augur well for Indian IT peers.

“ACN is facing some margin pressure due to wage inflation and elevated attrition amid tight labor markets; however, a conducive environment for price increases will support the margins,” Emkay Research said in a note to investors.

A strong demand environment, sustained acceleration in revenue growth, margin support from weaker rupee and robust order booking would support higher valuations, the brokerage said.

“Our pecking order is Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and TCS among Tier-1 names, and Persistent System, Mphasis, Route Mobile, BirlaSoft, eClerx Services and Firstsource Solutions in mid-caps,” the report said.

Accenture reported another robust quarter with 2QFY22 revenue growing 28 percent year-on-year in constant currency (CC) terms.

The IT consulting firm also upgraded its FY22 revenue growth guidance by 450bp. With this, the total increase amounts to a massive 12pp over the last two quarters, as the Dublin, Ireland-based IT major continues to gain from the demand for cloud transformation.

The broad-based double-digit growth and an all-time high deal bookings of $19.6 billion (17 percent above the previous high seen in Q1FY22) provide good demand visibility for IT services.

Conversely, though the 10bp cut in EBIT margin guidance for FY22 denotes some pressure, improved pricing and operating leverage should help offset the headwinds and aid profitability.

"ACN’s commentary reinforces our view that the demand environment continues to remain strong and is sustainable in the long run. Further, upgrade in FY22 guidance provides visibility to the Indian IT services sector’s growth momentum,” brokerage firm Motilal Oswal said in a report.

While supply-side challenges remain a point of concern, ACN’s margin guidance (marginal cut of 10bp) implies stable margin performance in FY23, it said.

"We maintain our positive stance on the sector as we expect sustained growth with stable margins. Infosys, HCL Technologies and TCS remain our preferred picks within the Tier-I IT space,” the report added.