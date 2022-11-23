Iswarshakti Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 43.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in September 2022 down 43.69% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 57.27% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

Iswarshakti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in September 2021.