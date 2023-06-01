Iswarshakti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 91.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 91.17% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 0.39% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 27.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.