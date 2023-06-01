English
    Iswarshakti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 91.17% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Iswarshakti Holdings and Traders are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 91.17% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 down 0.39% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 27.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    Iswarshakti Holdings and Traders
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.490.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.050.490.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.040.450.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.09-0.040.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.020.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.130.03-0.18
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.130.03-0.18
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.130.03-0.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.130.03-0.18
    Tax0.000.00-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.130.03-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.130.03-0.13
    Equity Share Capital1.441.441.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.890.20-0.89
    Diluted EPS-0.890.20-0.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.890.20-0.89
    Diluted EPS-0.890.20-0.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 01:47 pm