Iswarshakti Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, up 23.98% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Iswarshakti Holdings and Traders are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in March 2022 up 23.98% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 487.71% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 550% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

 

Iswarshakti Holdings and Traders
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.58 0.53 0.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.58 0.53 0.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.60 0.52 0.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 -0.02 -0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.03
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 -0.01 0.04
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 0.00 0.04
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.18 0.00 0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.18 0.00 0.04
Tax -0.05 0.04 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.13 -0.05 0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.13 -0.05 0.03
Equity Share Capital 1.44 1.44 1.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.89 -0.32 0.23
Diluted EPS -0.89 -0.32 0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.89 -0.32 0.23
Diluted EPS -0.89 -0.32 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Iswarshakti #Iswarshakti Holdings and Traders #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:11 pm
