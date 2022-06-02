Iswarshakti Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, up 23.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in March 2022 up 23.98% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 487.71% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 down 550% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.