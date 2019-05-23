Iswarshakti Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 42.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 42.66% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019 down 68.41% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019 down 38.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2018.