Iswarshakti Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, up 145.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in June 2023 up 145.43% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 up 246.78% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 276.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

Iswarshakti EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.90 in June 2022.