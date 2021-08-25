Iswarshakti Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 153.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in June 2021 up 153.16% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 120% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 120% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.