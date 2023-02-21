 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Iswarshakti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, down 7.96% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Iswarshakti Holdings and Traders are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 7.96% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 161.39% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

Iswarshakti Holdings and Traders
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.49 0.54 0.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.49 0.54 0.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.45 0.51 0.52
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.04 -0.12 -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.03 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.12 -0.01
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.03 0.12 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.03 0.12 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.03 0.12 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.03 0.12 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.03 0.12 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 1.44 1.44 1.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.81 -0.32
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.81 -0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.20 0.81 -0.32
Diluted EPS 0.20 0.81 -0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited