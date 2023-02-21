Iswarshakti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore, down 7.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 7.96% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 161.39% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.