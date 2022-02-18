Iswarshakti Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, up 248.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in December 2021 up 248.41% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 down 129.43% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020.