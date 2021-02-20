Iswarshakti Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 18.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2020 down 18.46% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 12297.54% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 1500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Iswarshakti EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.