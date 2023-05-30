IST Ltd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.36 crore, up 60.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.36 crore in March 2023 up 60.13% from Rs. 5.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2023 up 973.48% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 up 294.55% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

IST Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2022.

IST Ltd shares closed at 472.75 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.30% returns over the last 6 months and 1.67% over the last 12 months.