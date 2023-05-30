English
    IST Ltd Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.36 crore, up 60.13% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IST are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.36 crore in March 2023 up 60.13% from Rs. 5.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2023 up 973.48% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in March 2023 up 294.55% from Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022.

    IST Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 2.40 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2022.

    IST Ltd shares closed at 472.75 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.30% returns over the last 6 months and 1.67% over the last 12 months.

    IST
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.366.455.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.366.455.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.691.470.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.061.190.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.12-1.041.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.172.451.90
    Depreciation0.740.740.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.661.194.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.45-4.11
    Other Income3.683.394.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.603.830.31
    Interest0.200.050.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.403.780.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.403.780.24
    Tax0.600.670.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.803.11-0.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.803.11-0.32
    Equity Share Capital5.855.855.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.402.67-0.27
    Diluted EPS2.402.67-0.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.402.67-0.27
    Diluted EPS2.402.67-0.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am