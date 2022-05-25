 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IST Ltd Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore, down 64.72% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IST are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore in March 2022 down 64.72% from Rs. 14.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 111.86% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 down 74.54% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2021.

IST Ltd shares closed at 465.00 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.80% returns over the last 6 months and 25.39% over the last 12 months.

IST
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.22 6.64 14.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.22 6.64 14.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.85 1.13 1.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.02 5.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.03 0.53 1.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.90 2.33 2.46
Depreciation 0.79 0.82 0.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.76 1.75 2.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.11 0.06 1.15
Other Income 4.41 3.68 2.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.31 3.74 3.47
Interest 0.06 0.08 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.24 3.65 3.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.24 3.65 3.42
Tax 0.56 0.74 0.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.32 2.92 2.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.32 2.92 2.70
Equity Share Capital 5.85 5.85 5.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 2.50 2.32
Diluted EPS -0.27 2.50 2.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 2.50 2.32
Diluted EPS -0.27 2.50 2.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #IST #IST Ltd #Results
first published: May 25, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.