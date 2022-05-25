IST Ltd Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore, down 64.72% Y-o-Y
May 25, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IST are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.22 crore in March 2022 down 64.72% from Rs. 14.80 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2022 down 111.86% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in March 2022 down 74.54% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2021.
IST Ltd shares closed at 465.00 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.80% returns over the last 6 months and 25.39% over the last 12 months.
|IST
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.22
|6.64
|14.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.22
|6.64
|14.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.85
|1.13
|1.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.02
|5.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.03
|0.53
|1.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.90
|2.33
|2.46
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.82
|0.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.76
|1.75
|2.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.11
|0.06
|1.15
|Other Income
|4.41
|3.68
|2.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|3.74
|3.47
|Interest
|0.06
|0.08
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.24
|3.65
|3.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.24
|3.65
|3.42
|Tax
|0.56
|0.74
|0.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.32
|2.92
|2.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.32
|2.92
|2.70
|Equity Share Capital
|5.85
|5.85
|5.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|2.50
|2.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|2.50
|2.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|2.50
|2.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|2.50
|2.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
