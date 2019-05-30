IST Ltd Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore, down 38.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore in March 2019 down 38.73% from Rs. 6.33 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2019 down 69.55% from Rs. 2.41 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2019 down 62.28% from Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2018.

IST Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.12 in March 2018.

IST Ltd shares closed at 648.55 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -0.22% returns over the last 6 months and -31.60% over the last 12 months.