IST Ltd Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore, down 42.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore in June 2023 down 42.78% from Rs. 6.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.91 crore in June 2023 up 865.05% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.56 crore in June 2023 up 1777.19% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

IST Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 5.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.77 in June 2022.

IST Ltd shares closed at 651.05 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.80% returns over the last 6 months and 35.14% over the last 12 months.