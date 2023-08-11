English
    IST Ltd Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore, down 42.78% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IST are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore in June 2023 down 42.78% from Rs. 6.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.91 crore in June 2023 up 865.05% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.56 crore in June 2023 up 1777.19% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2022.

    IST Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 5.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.77 in June 2022.

    IST Ltd shares closed at 651.05 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.80% returns over the last 6 months and 35.14% over the last 12 months.

    IST
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.888.366.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.888.366.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.870.691.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods--2.06--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.261.120.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.172.172.19
    Depreciation0.700.740.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.461.666.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.06-0.08-4.17
    Other Income9.933.682.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.863.60-1.30
    Interest0.100.200.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.773.40-1.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.773.40-1.36
    Tax1.860.60-0.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.912.80-0.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.912.80-0.90
    Equity Share Capital5.855.855.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.922.40-0.77
    Diluted EPS5.922.40-0.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.922.40-0.77
    Diluted EPS5.922.40-0.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:22 am

