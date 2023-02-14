IST Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.45 crore, down 2.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.45 crore in December 2022 down 2.86% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2022 up 6.6% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2022 up 0.22% from Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2021.