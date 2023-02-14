English
    IST Ltd Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.45 crore, down 2.86% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IST are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.45 crore in December 2022 down 2.86% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.11 crore in December 2022 up 6.6% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2022 up 0.22% from Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2021.

    IST Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 2.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.50 in December 2021.

    IST Ltd shares closed at 476.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.02% returns over the last 6 months and -0.38% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.454.466.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.454.466.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.471.051.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.19--0.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.04-0.360.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.452.172.33
    Depreciation0.740.740.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.190.691.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.450.170.06
    Other Income3.393.273.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.833.433.74
    Interest0.050.050.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.783.383.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.783.383.65
    Tax0.670.610.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.112.772.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.112.772.92
    Equity Share Capital5.855.855.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.672.372.50
    Diluted EPS2.672.372.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.672.372.50
    Diluted EPS2.672.372.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

