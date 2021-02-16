IST Ltd Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.73 crore, up 44.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.73 crore in December 2020 up 44.2% from Rs. 3.97 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2020 down 25.64% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2020 down 22.56% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2019.

IST Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.87 in December 2019.

IST Ltd shares closed at 401.90 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)