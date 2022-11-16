IST Ltd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.83 crore, down 11.65% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 30.83 28.12 34.89 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 30.83 28.12 34.89 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.05 1.50 1.20 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 4.03 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.36 0.48 0.09 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.72 2.74 2.56 Depreciation 1.24 1.37 1.35 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.54 12.64 3.01 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.63 9.38 22.65 Other Income 11.47 9.65 14.24 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.10 19.04 36.90 Interest 1.57 0.76 0.66 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.53 18.28 36.24 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 34.53 18.28 36.24 Tax 8.85 2.00 8.98 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.68 16.27 27.26 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.68 16.27 27.26 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.24 0.08 0.56 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.92 16.36 27.82 Equity Share Capital 5.85 5.85 5.85 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 22.22 14.02 23.85 Diluted EPS 22.22 14.02 23.85 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 22.22 14.02 23.85 Diluted EPS 22.22 14.02 23.85 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited