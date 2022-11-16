IST Ltd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.83 crore, down 11.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IST are:Net Sales at Rs 30.83 crore in September 2022 down 11.65% from Rs. 34.89 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.92 crore in September 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 27.82 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.34 crore in September 2022 down 2.38% from Rs. 38.25 crore in September 2021.
IST Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 23.85 in September 2021.
|IST Ltd shares closed at 506.95 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.35% returns over the last 6 months and 0.43% over the last 12 months.
|IST
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.83
|28.12
|34.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.83
|28.12
|34.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.05
|1.50
|1.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|4.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.36
|0.48
|0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.72
|2.74
|2.56
|Depreciation
|1.24
|1.37
|1.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.54
|12.64
|3.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.63
|9.38
|22.65
|Other Income
|11.47
|9.65
|14.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.10
|19.04
|36.90
|Interest
|1.57
|0.76
|0.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|34.53
|18.28
|36.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|34.53
|18.28
|36.24
|Tax
|8.85
|2.00
|8.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|25.68
|16.27
|27.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|25.68
|16.27
|27.26
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.24
|0.08
|0.56
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|25.92
|16.36
|27.82
|Equity Share Capital
|5.85
|5.85
|5.85
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.22
|14.02
|23.85
|Diluted EPS
|22.22
|14.02
|23.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|22.22
|14.02
|23.85
|Diluted EPS
|22.22
|14.02
|23.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited