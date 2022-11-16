English
    IST Ltd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.83 crore, down 11.65% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IST are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.83 crore in September 2022 down 11.65% from Rs. 34.89 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.92 crore in September 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 27.82 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.34 crore in September 2022 down 2.38% from Rs. 38.25 crore in September 2021.

    IST Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 23.85 in September 2021.

    IST Ltd shares closed at 506.95 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.35% returns over the last 6 months and 0.43% over the last 12 months.

    IST
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.8328.1234.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.8328.1234.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.051.501.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods----4.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.360.480.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.722.742.56
    Depreciation1.241.371.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.5412.643.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.639.3822.65
    Other Income11.479.6514.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.1019.0436.90
    Interest1.570.760.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.5318.2836.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.5318.2836.24
    Tax8.852.008.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.6816.2727.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.6816.2727.26
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.240.080.56
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.9216.3627.82
    Equity Share Capital5.855.855.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.2214.0223.85
    Diluted EPS22.2214.0223.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.2214.0223.85
    Diluted EPS22.2214.0223.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 05:33 pm