IST Ltd Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.83 crore, down 11.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.83 crore in September 2022 down 11.65% from Rs. 34.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.92 crore in September 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 27.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.34 crore in September 2022 down 2.38% from Rs. 38.25 crore in September 2021.

IST Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 23.85 in September 2021.