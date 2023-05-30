English
    IST Ltd Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore, up 10.08% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IST are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore in March 2023 up 10.08% from Rs. 33.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.84 crore in March 2023 up 20.52% from Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.33 crore in March 2023 up 14.53% from Rs. 25.61 crore in March 2022.

    IST Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 16.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.40 in March 2022.

    IST Ltd shares closed at 472.75 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.30% returns over the last 6 months and 1.67% over the last 12 months.

    IST
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.0725.0633.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.0725.0633.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.691.470.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.061.190.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.12-1.041.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.613.012.52
    Depreciation1.271.271.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.052.1215.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.2717.0412.39
    Other Income9.8010.4311.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.0627.4724.26
    Interest0.870.681.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.2026.7922.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.2026.7922.54
    Tax8.366.076.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.8320.7215.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.8320.7215.62
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.090.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.8420.8115.63
    Equity Share Capital5.855.855.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1517.6713.40
    Diluted EPS16.1517.6713.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.1517.6713.40
    Diluted EPS16.1517.6713.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

