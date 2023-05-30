IST Ltd Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore, up 10.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.07 crore in March 2023 up 10.08% from Rs. 33.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.84 crore in March 2023 up 20.52% from Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.33 crore in March 2023 up 14.53% from Rs. 25.61 crore in March 2022.

IST Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 16.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.40 in March 2022.

IST Ltd shares closed at 472.75 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.30% returns over the last 6 months and 1.67% over the last 12 months.