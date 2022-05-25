 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IST Ltd Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.68 crore, down 18.8% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IST are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.68 crore in March 2022 down 18.8% from Rs. 41.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2022 down 41.37% from Rs. 26.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.61 crore in March 2022 down 33.31% from Rs. 38.40 crore in March 2021.

IST Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.85 in March 2021.

IST Ltd shares closed at 465.00 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.80% returns over the last 6 months and 25.39% over the last 12 months.

IST
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33.68 27.56 41.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 33.68 27.56 41.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.85 1.13 1.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.02 5.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.03 0.53 1.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.52 2.77 2.80
Depreciation 1.35 1.38 1.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.54 4.35 3.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.39 17.38 25.91
Other Income 11.87 18.50 11.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.26 35.88 37.08
Interest 1.72 2.39 0.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.54 33.49 36.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.54 33.49 36.45
Tax 6.91 8.31 9.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.62 25.18 26.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.62 25.18 26.54
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 -0.07 0.12
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.63 25.11 26.66
Equity Share Capital 5.85 5.85 5.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.40 21.53 22.85
Diluted EPS 13.40 21.53 22.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.40 21.53 22.85
Diluted EPS 13.40 21.53 22.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #IST #IST Ltd #Results
first published: May 25, 2022 09:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.