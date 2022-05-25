IST Ltd Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.68 crore, down 18.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.68 crore in March 2022 down 18.8% from Rs. 41.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2022 down 41.37% from Rs. 26.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.61 crore in March 2022 down 33.31% from Rs. 38.40 crore in March 2021.

IST Ltd EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.85 in March 2021.

IST Ltd shares closed at 465.00 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.80% returns over the last 6 months and 25.39% over the last 12 months.