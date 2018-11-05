ISMT Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 441.43 crore, up 30.5% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISMT are:
Net Sales at Rs 441.43 crore in September 2018 up 30.5% from Rs. 338.26 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.83 crore in September 2018 up 11.75% from Rs. 63.26 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.30 crore in September 2018 up 54.7% from Rs. 18.94 crore in September 2017.
ISMT shares closed at 5.95 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.17% returns over the last 6 months and -51.03% over the last 12 months.
|
|ISMT
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|434.09
|421.93
|334.05
|Other Operating Income
|7.34
|7.57
|4.21
|Total Income From Operations
|441.43
|429.50
|338.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|238.82
|224.92
|200.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.17
|-12.70
|-21.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.57
|30.13
|31.64
|Depreciation
|14.00
|13.93
|14.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|156.22
|162.33
|110.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.99
|10.89
|2.72
|Other Income
|1.31
|1.97
|1.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.30
|12.86
|4.44
|Interest
|72.82
|70.45
|69.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-57.52
|-57.59
|-64.62
|Exceptional Items
|1.69
|-0.52
|1.36
|P/L Before Tax
|-55.83
|-58.11
|-63.26
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-55.83
|-58.11
|-63.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-55.83
|-58.11
|-63.26
|Equity Share Capital
|73.25
|73.25
|73.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.81
|-3.97
|-4.32
|Diluted EPS
|-3.81
|-3.97
|-4.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.81
|-3.97
|-4.32
|Diluted EPS
|-3.81
|-3.97
|-4.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited