ISMT Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 441.43 crore, up 30.5% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 441.43 crore in September 2018 up 30.5% from Rs. 338.26 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 55.83 crore in September 2018 up 11.75% from Rs. 63.26 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.30 crore in September 2018 up 54.7% from Rs. 18.94 crore in September 2017.

ISMT shares closed at 5.95 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -29.17% returns over the last 6 months and -51.03% over the last 12 months.