ISMT Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 577.36 crore, up 27.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 577.36 crore in March 2022 up 27.1% from Rs. 454.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,528.46 crore in March 2022 up 2207.75% from Rs. 119.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022 down 87.2% from Rs. 20.00 crore in March 2021.

ISMT EPS has increased to Rs. 162.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.19 in March 2021.

ISMT shares closed at 55.30 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 77.53% returns over the last 6 months and 251.11% over the last 12 months.