    ISMT Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 577.36 crore, up 27.1% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2022 / 09:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISMT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 577.36 crore in March 2022 up 27.1% from Rs. 454.25 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,528.46 crore in March 2022 up 2207.75% from Rs. 119.96 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2022 down 87.2% from Rs. 20.00 crore in March 2021.

    ISMT EPS has increased to Rs. 162.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.19 in March 2021.

    Close

    ISMT shares closed at 55.30 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 77.53% returns over the last 6 months and 251.11% over the last 12 months.

    ISMT
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations569.92533.65454.25
    Other Operating Income7.44----
    Total Income From Operations577.36533.65454.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials311.61343.29269.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.85-38.914.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.7639.3034.32
    Depreciation14.9715.1614.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses204.38170.71154.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.214.10-22.23
    Other Income8.801.4327.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.415.535.23
    Interest-189.5069.6665.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax177.09-64.13-60.17
    Exceptional Items2,494.10-0.15-59.69
    P/L Before Tax2,671.19-64.28-119.86
    Tax142.73--0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,528.46-64.28-119.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,528.46-64.28-119.96
    Equity Share Capital150.2573.2573.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS162.31-4.39-8.19
    Diluted EPS162.31-4.39-8.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS162.31-4.39-8.19
    Diluted EPS162.31-4.39-8.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #ISMT #Results #Steel - Rolling
    first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.