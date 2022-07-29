 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ISMT Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 616.77 crore, up 29.27% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISMT are:

Net Sales at Rs 616.77 crore in June 2022 up 29.27% from Rs. 477.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.28 crore in June 2022 up 143.02% from Rs. 54.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.44 crore in June 2022 up 45.68% from Rs. 27.76 crore in June 2021.

ISMT EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.69 in June 2021.

ISMT shares closed at 54.90 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)

ISMT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 612.91 569.92 477.13
Other Operating Income 3.86 7.44 --
Total Income From Operations 616.77 577.36 477.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 370.59 311.61 283.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.45 22.85 -19.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.11 44.76 37.54
Depreciation 13.03 14.97 14.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 189.71 204.38 148.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.78 -21.21 11.64
Other Income 2.63 8.80 1.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.41 -12.41 12.97
Interest 5.38 -189.50 67.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.03 177.09 -54.88
Exceptional Items -- 2,494.10 0.69
P/L Before Tax 22.03 2,671.19 -54.19
Tax -1.25 142.73 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.28 2,528.46 -54.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.28 2,528.46 -54.12
Equity Share Capital 150.25 150.25 73.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.77 162.31 -3.69
Diluted EPS 0.77 162.31 -3.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.77 162.31 -3.69
Diluted EPS 0.77 162.31 -3.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #ISMT #Results #Steel - Rolling
first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:45 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.