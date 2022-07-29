ISMT Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 616.77 crore, up 29.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 616.77 crore in June 2022 up 29.27% from Rs. 477.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.28 crore in June 2022 up 143.02% from Rs. 54.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.44 crore in June 2022 up 45.68% from Rs. 27.76 crore in June 2021.

ISMT EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.69 in June 2021.

ISMT shares closed at 54.90 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)