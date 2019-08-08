ISMT Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 408.26 crore, down 4.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 408.26 crore in June 2019 down 4.95% from Rs. 429.50 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.80 crore in June 2019 up 19.46% from Rs. 58.11 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.08 crore in June 2019 up 23.48% from Rs. 26.79 crore in June 2018.

ISMT shares closed at 4.85 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.71% returns over the last 6 months and -35.33% over the last 12 months.