ISMT Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 533.65 crore, up 38.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 533.65 crore in December 2021 up 38.69% from Rs. 384.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.28 crore in December 2021 down 10.3% from Rs. 58.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.69 crore in December 2021 down 1.76% from Rs. 21.06 crore in December 2020.

ISMT shares closed at 53.25 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 119.59% returns over the last 6 months and 395.35% over the last 12 months.