ISMT Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 533.65 crore, up 38.69% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISMT are:
Net Sales at Rs 533.65 crore in December 2021 up 38.69% from Rs. 384.78 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.28 crore in December 2021 down 10.3% from Rs. 58.28 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.69 crore in December 2021 down 1.76% from Rs. 21.06 crore in December 2020.
ISMT shares closed at 53.25 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 119.59% returns over the last 6 months and 395.35% over the last 12 months.
|ISMT
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|533.65
|564.40
|384.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|533.65
|564.40
|384.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|343.29
|344.63
|206.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-38.91
|-9.49
|13.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.30
|37.24
|32.61
|Depreciation
|15.16
|15.01
|15.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|170.71
|169.93
|116.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.10
|7.08
|-0.38
|Other Income
|1.43
|6.41
|5.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.53
|13.49
|5.56
|Interest
|69.66
|65.77
|65.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-64.13
|-52.28
|-60.32
|Exceptional Items
|-0.15
|-0.39
|2.04
|P/L Before Tax
|-64.28
|-52.67
|-58.28
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-64.28
|-52.67
|-58.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-64.28
|-52.67
|-58.28
|Equity Share Capital
|73.25
|73.25
|73.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.39
|-3.60
|-3.98
|Diluted EPS
|-4.39
|-3.60
|-3.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.39
|-3.60
|-3.98
|Diluted EPS
|-4.39
|-3.60
|-3.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited