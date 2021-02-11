ISMT Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 384.78 crore, up 27.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 384.78 crore in December 2020 up 27.43% from Rs. 301.95 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 58.28 crore in December 2020 up 2.1% from Rs. 59.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.06 crore in December 2020 down 9.69% from Rs. 23.32 crore in December 2019.

ISMT shares closed at 11.00 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 139.13% returns over the last 6 months and 161.90% over the last 12 months.