ISMT Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 476.54 crore, up 23.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ISMT are:
Net Sales at Rs 476.54 crore in December 2018 up 23.84% from Rs. 384.80 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.11 crore in December 2018 up 21.86% from Rs. 57.73 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.92 crore in December 2018 up 37.94% from Rs. 23.14 crore in December 2017.
ISMT shares closed at 6.50 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.80% returns over the last 6 months and -58.86% over the last 12 months.
|
|ISMT
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|469.24
|434.09
|378.68
|Other Operating Income
|7.30
|7.34
|6.12
|Total Income From Operations
|476.54
|441.43
|384.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|253.82
|238.82
|219.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.72
|-14.17
|-12.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.74
|32.57
|32.25
|Depreciation
|13.81
|14.00
|14.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|158.18
|156.22
|126.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.71
|13.99
|4.39
|Other Income
|1.40
|1.31
|4.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.11
|15.30
|8.64
|Interest
|66.66
|72.82
|68.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-48.55
|-57.52
|-59.80
|Exceptional Items
|3.44
|1.69
|2.07
|P/L Before Tax
|-45.11
|-55.83
|-57.73
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-45.11
|-55.83
|-57.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-45.11
|-55.83
|-57.73
|Equity Share Capital
|73.25
|73.25
|73.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.08
|-3.81
|-3.94
|Diluted EPS
|-3.08
|-3.81
|-3.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.08
|-3.81
|-3.94
|Diluted EPS
|-3.08
|-3.81
|-3.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited