ISMT Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 476.54 crore, up 23.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 476.54 crore in December 2018 up 23.84% from Rs. 384.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.11 crore in December 2018 up 21.86% from Rs. 57.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.92 crore in December 2018 up 37.94% from Rs. 23.14 crore in December 2017.

ISMT shares closed at 6.50 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.80% returns over the last 6 months and -58.86% over the last 12 months.