 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ISMT Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 709.10 crore, up 25.05% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ISMT are:

Net Sales at Rs 709.10 crore in September 2022 up 25.05% from Rs. 567.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.30 crore in September 2022 up 163.72% from Rs. 47.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.10 crore in September 2022 up 86.99% from Rs. 34.28 crore in September 2021.

ISMT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.25 in September 2021.

ISMT shares closed at 61.90 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.63% returns over the last 6 months and 108.42% over the last 12 months.

ISMT
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 709.10 618.59 567.07
Other Operating Income -- 3.98 --
Total Income From Operations 709.10 622.57 567.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 344.55 373.73 344.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 52.73 -19.85 -10.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.37 40.70 39.39
Depreciation 13.57 13.62 15.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 210.50 192.70 165.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.38 21.67 12.09
Other Income 3.15 2.67 6.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.53 24.34 18.63
Interest 8.81 5.49 65.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.72 18.85 -47.26
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.28
P/L Before Tax 41.72 18.85 -47.54
Tax 11.42 -1.25 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.30 20.10 -47.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.30 20.10 -47.54
Minority Interest -- -- -0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.30 20.10 -47.55
Equity Share Capital 150.25 150.25 73.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 0.67 -3.25
Diluted EPS 1.01 0.67 -3.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.01 0.67 -3.25
Diluted EPS 1.01 0.67 -3.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #ISMT #Results #Steel - Rolling
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:30 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.