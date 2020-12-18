MARKET NEWS

ISMT Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 302.25 crore, down 5.96% Y-o-Y

December 18, 2020 / 11:08 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ISMT are:

Net Sales at Rs 302.25 crore in September 2020 down 5.96% from Rs. 321.42 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.88 crore in September 2020 down 21.13% from Rs. 56.04 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.59 crore in September 2020 down 70.94% from Rs. 26.12 crore in September 2019.

ISMT shares closed at 12.70 on December 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 88.15% returns over the last 6 months and 191.95% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations302.25106.58321.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations302.25106.58321.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials163.1255.12146.09
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.354.3615.86
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost29.7131.6536.37
Depreciation16.1316.2215.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses104.1542.28101.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.21-43.056.10
Other Income8.673.364.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.54-39.6910.17
Interest65.4965.6569.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-74.03-105.34-58.88
Exceptional Items6.140.601.02
P/L Before Tax-67.89-104.74-57.86
Tax-----1.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-67.89-104.74-55.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-67.89-104.74-55.96
Minority Interest0.01---0.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-67.88-104.74-56.04
Equity Share Capital73.2573.2573.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.63-7.15-3.82
Diluted EPS-4.63-7.15-3.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.63-7.15-3.82
Diluted EPS-4.63-7.15-3.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Dec 18, 2020 11:00 am

