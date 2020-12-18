ISMT Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 302.25 crore, down 5.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 302.25 crore in September 2020 down 5.96% from Rs. 321.42 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.88 crore in September 2020 down 21.13% from Rs. 56.04 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.59 crore in September 2020 down 70.94% from Rs. 26.12 crore in September 2019.

ISMT shares closed at 12.70 on December 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 88.15% returns over the last 6 months and 191.95% over the last 12 months.