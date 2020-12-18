ISMT Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 302.25 crore, down 5.96% Y-o-Y
December 18, 2020 / 11:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ISMT are:
Net Sales at Rs 302.25 crore in September 2020 down 5.96% from Rs. 321.42 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.88 crore in September 2020 down 21.13% from Rs. 56.04 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.59 crore in September 2020 down 70.94% from Rs. 26.12 crore in September 2019.
ISMT shares closed at 12.70 on December 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 88.15% returns over the last 6 months and 191.95% over the last 12 months.
|ISMT
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|302.25
|106.58
|321.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|302.25
|106.58
|321.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|163.12
|55.12
|146.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.35
|4.36
|15.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|29.71
|31.65
|36.37
|Depreciation
|16.13
|16.22
|15.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|104.15
|42.28
|101.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.21
|-43.05
|6.10
|Other Income
|8.67
|3.36
|4.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.54
|-39.69
|10.17
|Interest
|65.49
|65.65
|69.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-74.03
|-105.34
|-58.88
|Exceptional Items
|6.14
|0.60
|1.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-67.89
|-104.74
|-57.86
|Tax
|--
|--
|-1.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-67.89
|-104.74
|-55.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-67.89
|-104.74
|-55.96
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|--
|-0.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-67.88
|-104.74
|-56.04
|Equity Share Capital
|73.25
|73.25
|73.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.63
|-7.15
|-3.82
|Diluted EPS
|-4.63
|-7.15
|-3.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.63
|-7.15
|-3.82
|Diluted EPS
|-4.63
|-7.15
|-3.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited