ISMT Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 650.40 crore, up 12.04% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 641.08 598.14 572.92 Other Operating Income 9.32 -- 7.59 Total Income From Operations 650.40 598.14 580.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 341.95 330.31 310.74 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.54 -26.80 22.56 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 41.75 44.80 47.27 Depreciation 17.65 13.74 15.57 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 216.84 192.16 205.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.75 43.93 -20.97 Other Income 8.34 3.81 9.27 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.09 47.74 -11.70 Interest 2.47 4.91 -189.35 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 51.62 42.83 177.65 Exceptional Items -6.43 -- 2,511.38 P/L Before Tax 45.19 42.83 2,689.03 Tax 36.80 13.88 142.81 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.39 28.95 2,546.22 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.39 28.95 2,546.22 Minority Interest -0.01 -- 0.13 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.38 28.95 2,546.35 Equity Share Capital 150.25 150.25 150.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.28 0.96 163.45 Diluted EPS 0.28 0.96 163.45 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.28 0.96 163.45 Diluted EPS 0.28 0.96 163.45 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited