ISMT Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 650.40 crore, up 12.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ISMT are:Net Sales at Rs 650.40 crore in March 2023 up 12.04% from Rs. 580.51 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.38 crore in March 2023 down 99.67% from Rs. 2,546.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.74 crore in March 2023 up 1753.75% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022.
ISMT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 163.45 in March 2022.
|ISMT shares closed at 75.05 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.33% returns over the last 6 months and 15.20% over the last 12 months.
|ISMT
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|641.08
|598.14
|572.92
|Other Operating Income
|9.32
|--
|7.59
|Total Income From Operations
|650.40
|598.14
|580.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|341.95
|330.31
|310.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.54
|-26.80
|22.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.75
|44.80
|47.27
|Depreciation
|17.65
|13.74
|15.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|216.84
|192.16
|205.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.75
|43.93
|-20.97
|Other Income
|8.34
|3.81
|9.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|54.09
|47.74
|-11.70
|Interest
|2.47
|4.91
|-189.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|51.62
|42.83
|177.65
|Exceptional Items
|-6.43
|--
|2,511.38
|P/L Before Tax
|45.19
|42.83
|2,689.03
|Tax
|36.80
|13.88
|142.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.39
|28.95
|2,546.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.39
|28.95
|2,546.22
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|--
|0.13
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|8.38
|28.95
|2,546.35
|Equity Share Capital
|150.25
|150.25
|150.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|0.96
|163.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|0.96
|163.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|0.96
|163.45
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|0.96
|163.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited