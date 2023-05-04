English
    ISMT Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 650.40 crore, up 12.04% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ISMT are:Net Sales at Rs 650.40 crore in March 2023 up 12.04% from Rs. 580.51 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.38 crore in March 2023 down 99.67% from Rs. 2,546.35 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.74 crore in March 2023 up 1753.75% from Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022.
    ISMT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 163.45 in March 2022.ISMT shares closed at 75.05 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.33% returns over the last 6 months and 15.20% over the last 12 months.
    ISMT
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations641.08598.14572.92
    Other Operating Income9.32--7.59
    Total Income From Operations650.40598.14580.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials341.95330.31310.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.54-26.8022.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.7544.8047.27
    Depreciation17.6513.7415.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses216.84192.16205.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.7543.93-20.97
    Other Income8.343.819.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.0947.74-11.70
    Interest2.474.91-189.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax51.6242.83177.65
    Exceptional Items-6.43--2,511.38
    P/L Before Tax45.1942.832,689.03
    Tax36.8013.88142.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.3928.952,546.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.3928.952,546.22
    Minority Interest-0.01--0.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.3828.952,546.35
    Equity Share Capital150.25150.25150.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.96163.45
    Diluted EPS0.280.96163.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.280.96163.45
    Diluted EPS0.280.96163.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 10:22 am