ISMT Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 580.51 crore, up 26.47% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ISMT are:

Net Sales at Rs 580.51 crore in March 2022 up 26.47% from Rs. 459.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,546.35 crore in March 2022 up 2369.47% from Rs. 112.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022 down 86.61% from Rs. 28.91 crore in March 2021.

ISMT EPS has increased to Rs. 163.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.66 in March 2021.

ISMT shares closed at 55.40 on May 06, 2022 (BSE)

ISMT
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 572.92 533.76 441.40
Other Operating Income 7.59 -- 17.61
Total Income From Operations 580.51 533.76 459.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 310.74 341.58 270.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.56 -39.55 5.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.27 42.01 36.71
Depreciation 15.57 15.78 15.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 205.34 175.98 146.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.97 -2.04 -15.03
Other Income 9.27 3.80 28.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.70 1.76 13.51
Interest -189.35 69.79 65.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 177.65 -68.03 -52.00
Exceptional Items 2,511.38 -0.84 -69.03
P/L Before Tax 2,689.03 -68.87 -121.03
Tax 142.81 -- 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,546.22 -68.87 -121.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,546.22 -68.87 -121.13
Minority Interest 0.13 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 8.93
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,546.35 -68.87 -112.20
Equity Share Capital 150.25 73.25 73.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -1,725.37
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 163.45 -4.70 -7.66
Diluted EPS 163.45 -4.70 -7.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 163.45 -4.70 -7.66
Diluted EPS 163.45 -4.70 -7.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #ISMT #Results #Steel - Rolling
first published: May 9, 2022 09:11 pm
