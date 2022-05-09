English
    ISMT Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 580.51 crore, up 26.47% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ISMT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 580.51 crore in March 2022 up 26.47% from Rs. 459.01 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,546.35 crore in March 2022 up 2369.47% from Rs. 112.20 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022 down 86.61% from Rs. 28.91 crore in March 2021.

    ISMT EPS has increased to Rs. 163.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.66 in March 2021.

    ISMT shares closed at 55.40 on May 06, 2022 (BSE)

    ISMT
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations572.92533.76441.40
    Other Operating Income7.59--17.61
    Total Income From Operations580.51533.76459.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials310.74341.58270.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.56-39.555.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.2742.0136.71
    Depreciation15.5715.7815.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses205.34175.98146.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.97-2.04-15.03
    Other Income9.273.8028.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.701.7613.51
    Interest-189.3569.7965.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax177.65-68.03-52.00
    Exceptional Items2,511.38-0.84-69.03
    P/L Before Tax2,689.03-68.87-121.03
    Tax142.81--0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,546.22-68.87-121.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,546.22-68.87-121.13
    Minority Interest0.13----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----8.93
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,546.35-68.87-112.20
    Equity Share Capital150.2573.2573.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves-----1,725.37
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS163.45-4.70-7.66
    Diluted EPS163.45-4.70-7.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS163.45-4.70-7.66
    Diluted EPS163.45-4.70-7.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 9, 2022 09:11 pm
