ISMT Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 580.51 crore, up 26.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 580.51 crore in March 2022 up 26.47% from Rs. 459.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,546.35 crore in March 2022 up 2369.47% from Rs. 112.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2022 down 86.61% from Rs. 28.91 crore in March 2021.

ISMT EPS has increased to Rs. 163.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.66 in March 2021.

ISMT shares closed at 55.40 on May 06, 2022 (BSE)