    ISMT Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 657.36 crore, up 5.59% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ISMT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 657.36 crore in June 2023 up 5.59% from Rs. 622.57 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.67 crore in June 2023 up 102.34% from Rs. 20.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.02 crore in June 2023 up 118.7% from Rs. 37.96 crore in June 2022.

    ISMT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.67 in June 2022.

    ISMT shares closed at 83.55 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.64% returns over the last 6 months and 51.63% over the last 12 months.

    ISMT
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations657.36641.08618.59
    Other Operating Income--9.323.98
    Total Income From Operations657.36650.40622.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials367.35341.95373.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.49-13.54-19.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.4841.7540.70
    Depreciation12.7317.6513.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses203.11216.84192.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.1845.7521.67
    Other Income3.118.342.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.2954.0924.34
    Interest3.622.475.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.6751.6218.85
    Exceptional Items---6.43--
    P/L Before Tax66.6745.1918.85
    Tax26.0036.80-1.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.678.3920.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.678.3920.10
    Minority Interest---0.01--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates40.678.3820.10
    Equity Share Capital150.25150.25150.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.350.280.67
    Diluted EPS1.350.280.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.350.280.67
    Diluted EPS1.350.280.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #ISMT #Results #Steel - Rolling
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:44 am

