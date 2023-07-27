ISMT Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 657.36 crore, up 5.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 657.36 crore in June 2023 up 5.59% from Rs. 622.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.67 crore in June 2023 up 102.34% from Rs. 20.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.02 crore in June 2023 up 118.7% from Rs. 37.96 crore in June 2022.

ISMT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.67 in June 2022.

ISMT shares closed at 83.55 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.64% returns over the last 6 months and 51.63% over the last 12 months.