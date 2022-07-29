ISMT Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 622.57 crore, up 29.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 622.57 crore in June 2022 up 29.9% from Rs. 479.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.10 crore in June 2022 up 136.07% from Rs. 55.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.96 crore in June 2022 up 39.82% from Rs. 27.15 crore in June 2021.

ISMT EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.80 in June 2021.

ISMT shares closed at 54.90 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.22% returns over the last 6 months and 111.15% over the last 12 months.