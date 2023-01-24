ISMT Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 598.14 crore, up 12.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ISMT are:Net Sales at Rs 598.14 crore in December 2022 up 12.06% from Rs. 533.76 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.95 crore in December 2022 up 142.04% from Rs. 68.87 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.48 crore in December 2022 up 250.51% from Rs. 17.54 crore in December 2021.
ISMT EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.70 in December 2021.
|ISMT shares closed at 58.20 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.86% returns over the last 6 months and 27.49% over the last 12 months.
|ISMT
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|598.14
|709.10
|533.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|598.14
|709.10
|533.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|330.31
|344.55
|341.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-26.80
|52.73
|-39.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.80
|40.37
|42.01
|Depreciation
|13.74
|13.57
|15.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|192.16
|210.50
|175.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.93
|47.38
|-2.04
|Other Income
|3.81
|3.15
|3.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.74
|50.53
|1.76
|Interest
|4.91
|8.81
|69.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|42.83
|41.72
|-68.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.84
|P/L Before Tax
|42.83
|41.72
|-68.87
|Tax
|13.88
|11.42
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|28.95
|30.30
|-68.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|28.95
|30.30
|-68.87
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|28.95
|30.30
|-68.87
|Equity Share Capital
|150.25
|150.25
|73.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.96
|1.01
|-4.70
|Diluted EPS
|0.96
|1.01
|-4.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.96
|1.01
|-4.70
|Diluted EPS
|0.96
|1.01
|-4.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited