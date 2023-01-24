ISMT Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 598.14 crore, up 12.06% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 598.14 709.10 533.76 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 598.14 709.10 533.76 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 330.31 344.55 341.58 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -26.80 52.73 -39.55 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 44.80 40.37 42.01 Depreciation 13.74 13.57 15.78 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 192.16 210.50 175.98 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.93 47.38 -2.04 Other Income 3.81 3.15 3.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.74 50.53 1.76 Interest 4.91 8.81 69.79 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.83 41.72 -68.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -0.84 P/L Before Tax 42.83 41.72 -68.87 Tax 13.88 11.42 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.95 30.30 -68.87 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.95 30.30 -68.87 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 28.95 30.30 -68.87 Equity Share Capital 150.25 150.25 73.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.96 1.01 -4.70 Diluted EPS 0.96 1.01 -4.70 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.96 1.01 -4.70 Diluted EPS 0.96 1.01 -4.70 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited