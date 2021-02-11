ISMT Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 383.91 crore, up 25.98% Y-o-Y
February 11, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ISMT are:
Net Sales at Rs 383.91 crore in December 2020 up 25.98% from Rs. 304.75 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.69 crore in December 2020 down 7.91% from Rs. 53.46 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.64 crore in December 2020 down 1.05% from Rs. 20.86 crore in December 2019.
ISMT shares closed at 11.00 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 139.13% returns over the last 6 months and 161.90% over the last 12 months.
|ISMT
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|383.91
|302.25
|304.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|383.91
|302.25
|304.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|203.05
|163.12
|135.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|14.26
|6.35
|25.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|35.59
|29.71
|37.10
|Depreciation
|16.25
|16.13
|16.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|117.67
|104.15
|89.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.91
|-17.21
|1.74
|Other Income
|7.30
|8.67
|2.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.39
|-8.54
|4.57
|Interest
|66.00
|65.49
|69.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-61.61
|-74.03
|-64.46
|Exceptional Items
|3.92
|6.14
|10.94
|P/L Before Tax
|-57.69
|-67.89
|-53.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-57.69
|-67.89
|-53.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-57.69
|-67.89
|-53.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.01
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-57.69
|-67.88
|-53.46
|Equity Share Capital
|73.25
|73.25
|73.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.94
|-4.63
|-3.65
|Diluted EPS
|-3.94
|-4.63
|-3.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.94
|-4.63
|-3.65
|Diluted EPS
|-3.94
|-4.63
|-3.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
