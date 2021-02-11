ISMT Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 383.91 crore, up 25.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 383.91 crore in December 2020 up 25.98% from Rs. 304.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 57.69 crore in December 2020 down 7.91% from Rs. 53.46 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.64 crore in December 2020 down 1.05% from Rs. 20.86 crore in December 2019.

ISMT shares closed at 11.00 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 139.13% returns over the last 6 months and 161.90% over the last 12 months.