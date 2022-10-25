 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ISL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.88 crore, up 17.53% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Securities Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 292.88 crore in September 2022 up 17.53% from Rs. 249.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.30 crore in September 2022 up 6.95% from Rs. 52.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.56 crore in September 2022 up 13.29% from Rs. 93.18 crore in September 2021.

ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in September 2021.

ISL shares closed at 67.70 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.00% returns over the last 6 months and -30.28% over the last 12 months.

IIFL Securities Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 292.88 271.11 249.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 292.88 271.11 249.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 76.99 78.41 70.79
Depreciation 14.61 15.92 15.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 52.48 47.84 44.07
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.28 56.09 49.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.52 72.86 69.29
Other Income 5.43 -1.66 8.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.95 71.20 77.78
Interest 15.51 15.28 6.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 75.44 55.92 71.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 75.44 55.92 71.25
Tax 19.14 16.13 18.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.30 39.79 52.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.30 39.79 52.64
Equity Share Capital 60.83 60.81 60.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.86 1.31 1.73
Diluted EPS 1.83 1.29 1.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.85 1.31 1.73
Diluted EPS 1.83 1.29 1.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:55 pm
