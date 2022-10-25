ISL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.88 crore, up 17.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.88 crore in September 2022 up 17.53% from Rs. 249.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.30 crore in September 2022 up 6.95% from Rs. 52.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.56 crore in September 2022 up 13.29% from Rs. 93.18 crore in September 2021.

ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.73 in September 2021.

ISL shares closed at 67.70 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.00% returns over the last 6 months and -30.28% over the last 12 months.