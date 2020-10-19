ISL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 165.44 crore, up 18.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.44 crore in September 2020 up 18.66% from Rs. 139.43 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.03 crore in September 2020 up 177.99% from Rs. 20.52 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.77 crore in September 2020 up 42.83% from Rs. 60.75 crore in September 2019.

ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2019.

ISL shares closed at 37.50 on October 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.46% returns over the last 6 months and 80.29% over the last 12 months.