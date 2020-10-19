172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|isl-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-165-44-crore-up-18-66-y-o-y-5981911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ISL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 165.44 crore, up 18.66% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IIFL Securities Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 165.44 crore in September 2020 up 18.66% from Rs. 139.43 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.03 crore in September 2020 up 177.99% from Rs. 20.52 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.77 crore in September 2020 up 42.83% from Rs. 60.75 crore in September 2019.

ISL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2019.

ISL shares closed at 37.50 on October 16, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.46% returns over the last 6 months and 80.29% over the last 12 months.

IIFL Securities Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations165.44130.14139.43
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations165.44130.14139.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost44.1842.4248.69
Depreciation11.2410.6912.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses34.76----
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.1149.1634.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.1527.8744.16
Other Income31.3827.374.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.5355.2548.75
Interest4.703.928.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.8351.3339.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax70.8351.3339.90
Tax13.8012.316.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.0339.0233.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-----12.94
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.0339.0220.52
Equity Share Capital63.9263.9263.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.791.220.64
Diluted EPS1.781.220.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.791.220.64
Diluted EPS1.781.220.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 19, 2020 01:11 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #IIFL Securities Limited #ISL #Miscellaneous #Results

